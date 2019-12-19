Two Scott County deputies, five EMS professionals and a local resident were honored last month with Scott County’s Morris A. Miller Health Hero Award in recognition for their life-saving response to a car accident in Spring Lake Township late this summer.
The award is named in honor of the late Morris Miller, a highly-respected professional in the EMS community who worked in pre-hospital care throughout Scott County and the metro area.
“His achievements in the realm of public service established the goals and objectives of the award presented each year by Scott County,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said at a Nov. 19 Scott County Board meeting.
The award is presented to individuals or organizations that have performed service above and beyond the call of duty for citizens experiencing medical need. Hennen said it’s difficult to single out one individual, organization or incident to receive the award every year.
“Our firefighters, police officers, deputies, EMS providers do amazing things every day and every week in our community,” Hennen said.
The award this year was given to sheriff’s deputies Jacob Lannon and Jacob Edwinson; EMS professionals Scott Davis, Joseph Trongard, Nathan Layne, Greg Harinen and Nick Latourelle; and Spring Lake Township resident Tim Cook for their work in saving the lives of two individuals involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 8 and Highway 13 in Spring Lake Township on Aug. 17.
Cook, while driving, came upon the crash as Lannon and Edwinson were en route. He found one driver was bleeding and another driver was unconscious but breathing.
“Deputy Edwinson arrived on scene and began triaging the victims involved,” Hennen said. “He confirmed there were two victims, one was barely conscious and a second was conscious but not responding verbally to his questions.”
Edwinson, recognizing both victims needed emergency care, requested vehicle extrication from the Prior Lake Fire Department and air medical transport. While additional services were en route, the deputies provided key medical care.
“The abilities of Edwinson and Lannon to complete quick victim assessments allowed them to focus on the injuries that were life-threatening and take appropriate actions for the best possible outcomes for each victim,” Hennen said. “The quick recognition of Deputy Edwinson of the need for extrication and air ambulance helped in getting more resources on scene faster so victims could be treated for any life threatening injuries in any life threatening way.”
During this time, the two vehicles were still in contact, with one pinning the the driver’s side door of the other shut, preventing emergency personnel from extricating the victim. Cook assisted emergency personnel by using tow straps to hitch one of the vehicles to his pickup truck and tow it away from the other.
“Tim moved the vehicle far enough to the ditch so that the driver’s side door could be open,” Hennen said. “His willingness and commitment to doing what was best for the community aided in getting the driver of the Kia to the hospital for much-needed medical intervention.”
Allina duty supervisor Nathan Layne arrived and requested additional medical support after assessing the scene. He was recognized for managing and coordinating resources to the scene. Layne’s efforts brought EMT Joseph Trongard and paramedics Scott Davis, Greg Harinen and Nick Latourelle to the scene, where they provided assistance with patient care and coordination of victim transportation.
“It was a real bad crash,” Dr. Andrew Stevens said. “... I responded with these guys and I couldn’t be prouder of the work hey did. Anybody who lives in Scott County should feel safe, happy and very cared for when you have your worst day. These guys really stepped it up and saved some lives that day.”
Both victims were successfully treated following the crash. One of the survivors, John Mullenmeister, was in attendance for the award presentation.
“We had a lot of opportunities to lose lives and these guys saved every one of them,” Stevens said.