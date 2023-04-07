For parents, there likely aren’t many situations more scary than their child going missing. It’s why in 2016, the Child Abduction Response Team was established in Scott County.
But between the COVID-19 pandemic and turnover, the team essentially dissolved; however, the need for skilled investigators working on cases hasn’t.
Those in law enforcement recognize the need to bring children home quickly and safely. That’s why efforts are underway to revitalize the CART.
The team, which is being spearheaded by Shakopee Police Sgt. Jamie Pearson, will consist of investigators, analysts, child protection workers and others with one clear goal.
“My vision of the team is to operate efficiently and effectively together using the resources available to us to bring children home safely when they’ve gone missing,” Pearson said.
Pearson said teamwork will be important when there is a child abduction or a missing child in their jurisdiction.
“It is essential that the team is prepared when and if the unthinkable happens,” Pearson said. “We want to ensure that our team has knowledge of and access to all available resources in the event of a missing child.”
One of the first steps in revitalizing the team was hosting a training in February which was offered as part of the AMBER Alert National Training and Technical Assistance Program. Approximately 40 law enforcement officers from across the county, along with other employees, attended the training.
As the team continues to be built up, Pearson said continuing training will be vital to keep team members skilled. She said ideally they would try to participate in two tabletop exercises per year where team members can “practice” working through their response.