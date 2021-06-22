Night to Unite is back in 2021 and will take place Tuesday, Aug. 3, with most neighborhood events being scheduled between 5 and 9 p.m. Night to Unite encourages neighborhoods to join the national celebration by participating in block parties, cookouts or other events to get to know one another and promote community safety.
Sheriff Luke Hennen, K-9 Deputy Floyd, patrol deputies, 911 dispatchers, jail correctional officers and mounted reserve deputies will all be making appearances around the county at various Night to Unite parties this year.
Residents and businesses in the 10 townships of Scott County and the city of Credit River can request sheriff’s office personnel to attend neighborhood parties by registering at www.scottcountymn.gov/1690/Night-to-Unite. Other communities within city limits in Scott County should contact their local law enforcement agency.
“Night to Unite gives us the opportunity to meet with our citizens and discuss ways we can help each other prevent crime in our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “The partnership between law enforcement and community is the key in continuing to make Scott County a great, safe place to live."
In the interest of community safety, the Scott County Sheriff's Office may modify participation and procedures to comply with the governor’s executive orders and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC. Participants are encouraged to follow current state guidelines on gatherings, social distancing and face masks. The sheriff's office's top priority is to keep local residents and staff safe and healthy.
Those who would like sheriff's office personnel to attend their Night to Unite event should complete the online form by July 23. For more information, contact Community Engagement Deputy Amy Lueck at 952-496-8862 or alueck@co.scott.mn.us.