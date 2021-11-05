The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is holding its 5th annual Greeting Card Design Contest and Sheriff Luke Hennen is inviting all Scott County children ages 12 and under to help us create the image for the front of the card, which will be mailed to agency partners, sponsors and various officials.
This exciting collaboration is meant to positively engage children with law enforcement in a fun and creative way, show off their artistic talents, and is a chance to win some great prizes, an SCSO press release states.
The deadline to submit artwork, either in person or by mail, is Nov. 19.
Cards should feature original artwork with a winter-themed picture incorporating the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in some way — examples include winter activities (ice fishing, snowmobiling, sledding, ice skating, building snowmen or snow forts, drinking hot cocoa, baking cookies, etc.) with deputies/sheriff. Other ideas include incorporating the sheriff star or badge, squad cars, or K-9 Deputy Floyd into card designs.
The design should portray positive police and community relationships, the press release states.
Minimum card size is 5x7 inches and maximum size is 8.5x11 inches. Both horizontal and vertical formats will be accepted.
Design submissions must be made in-person or mailed to: Scott County Sheriff’s Office, ATTN: Greeting Card Contest, 301 Fuller Street South, Shakopee, MN 55379.
The winning entries will be selected by a panel of Scott County Sheriff’s Office employees. Winners will be announced publicly the last week of November.
In addition to having their artwork featured on the sheriff's office cards, winning prizes include a $15 gift card to a local restaurant of the winner's choice, an SCSO travel mug, mini sheriff badge pin, certificate of excellence and more.
For more information, contact Sarah Deppe at sdeppe@co.scott.mn.us or call 952-496-8290.