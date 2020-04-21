A number of Minnesota law enforcement agencies have been skipping important fit-testing procedures for N95 protective masks, Kare 11 reported April 15, but the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is not one of them. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said jail staff and sheriff’s deputies have been using N95 masks for years, largely as a precautionary measure against spreading tuberculosis.”
All of our corrections officers in the jail and all of our deputies up to me get fit-tested every year,” Hennen said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s fit testing protocols require an individual to put on the mask and undergo a series of movements, while being asked if they can detect a scented aerosol agent that’s been released in the air around their head.
“They do different scenarios of you walking, turning your head up and down and side to side, talking — all stuff to confirm that you know how to put it on and get a good seal,” Hennen said.
In the past, masks have mainly been used by the sheriff’s office for transporting jail inmates, Hennen said, but now law enforcement is equipping PPE when responding to symptomatic medical calls.
“If we have information of the heightened risk factors or exposure while we’re going to a call, we’ll don PPE to be safe,” Hennen said.