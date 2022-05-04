With temperatures on the rise, more farmers will be in their fields, which means slow-moving farm equipment will also be on Scott County roadways.
“We want to encourage drivers to be mindful, slow down, and share the road, which will not only ensure their safety, but also the safety of our farmers,” stated Sheriff Luke Hennen, in a press release. “Motorists should also pay special attention to stationary farm equipment on the side of the road because there might be farmers working nearby.”
Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends that motorists:
- When approaching farm equipment, slow down and use caution.
- Watch for debris dropped by trucks. It is safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming cars or off the road.
- Wait for a safe place to pass.
- Wear seatbelts.
- Drive with headlights on at all times.
Farm equipment operators should:
- Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible.
- Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.
- Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.