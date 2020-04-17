Plenty of Jordan residents reported hearing a loud explosion the evening of Monday, April 13, but the exact source of the noise still eludes authorities.
At about 8 p.m. that day, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Jordan Police Department responded to reports of an explosion-like noise on the north side of town, near Mendoza Avenue and Circle Drive. Individuals in downtown Jordan to Bluff Drive said they heard the noise, many of whom also reported that it shook their windows.
Officers searched the area but found no damage, suspects or reports of injuries.
"The exact source of the explosion is not known for certain," the Jordan Police Department said on Facebook. "One caller reported hearing a rifle being fired an hour prior to the explosion; another said people were shooting at an exploding Tannerite target and laughing prior to the explosion. Those responsible were not located."
In following days, several residents on social media reported hearing similar noises, along with experiencing power outages. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said the source of the noise, or any potential power outages, has not been determined.
Hennen said the incident was likely the result of someone shooting at Tannerite, a widely-available brand of explosive rifle targets.
"We get calls like this throughout the year," Hennen said.