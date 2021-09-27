A 76-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Sand Creek Township on Thursday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
At approximately 5:17 p.m. Sept. 23, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Jordan Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 169 near Bluff Drive.
Anthony Powell, 32, of Shakopee, was driving southbound on Highway 169 near Bluff Drive. Sharon Thran, 76, of Bloomington, attempted to cross Highway 169 traffic at Bluff Drive and pulled out in front of Powell's vehicle, which was unable to stop, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and no alcohol was involved, according to Minnesota State Patrol. Powell sustained non-life threatening injuries.