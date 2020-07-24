The Jordan City Council may try to pump the brakes on a railroad project scheduled to begin this month after being presented with the bill at a July 20 meeting.
City Engineer Mike Waltman told the council Union Pacific is planning to complete railroad improvement projects at the Fourth and Third Street crossings in downtown Jordan in the coming weeks — all on the city's dime.
Union Pacific estimates the work, which will replace the surfaces with concrete panels, would cost $100,000 per crossing. The company only allows their personnel to complete the work.
"I agree there is a lot of sticker shock associated with it, I wouldn't necessarily expect the costs to be as high as they are, but at some point you've got to do it," Waltman said. "There's no other person that can really do that work other than Union Pacific themselves."
Several council members found it hard to believe the project could total $200,000.
"There's no way it should cost that," Councilman Jeremy Goebel said. "Supplies are not $200,000 for 30 feet of concrete."
The city was in talks with Union Pacific a couple years ago to replace the crossings, but there was no agreement an exact project date. Waltman said Union Pacific's notice about the upcoming project was a "surprise."
Even if the council doesn't want to, the city does have the means to foot the bill, using the municipal maintenance fund.
"The cost never goes down. We will never get it for less," City Administrator Tom Nikunen said.
In the meantime, Goebel asked city staff to bring the issue up with the Scott County Association for Leadership and Efficiency, a partnership of local governments.