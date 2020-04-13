A record number of Minnesotans have applied for unemployment insurance since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in widespread business closures. In three weeks alone, the number of applications exceeded the annual total for 2019.
At over 380,000 applications, the state's unemployment insurance program currently has more active applicants than it's ever had in the program's 85-year history. Between March 15 and April 8, Scott County received 11,032 applications, Carver County totaled 6,286 and Hennepin County saw 93,346 applications.
Who is seeking benefits?
Nearly 50% of Minnesota's unemployment insurance applicants are between ages 25 and 44. The largest group, ages 25-34, accounts for 29% of the applications. Education does not appear to be a significant indicator of unemployment, with 28% of applicants having a high school education, 29.7% with some college education and 21.2% with a four-year degree.
The majority of applicants (68%) are white. Only 10% of applicants are black, 7% are Asian and 6% are Hispanic.
Food and beverage workers have been hit the hardest, with 39,264 applications fielded from the industry since March 21. Within the first week of Gov. Walz's executive order closing bars and dine-in restaurants, more than 25,000 food and beverage workers applied for unemployment insurance.
Other hard-hit industries include retail workers (19,755 applications), construction and trades workers (16,467), cooks and food preparation workers (16,087) and personal appearance workers (12,739). While applications in many of the top industries are decreasing as time goes on, construction and retail worker applications trend upward over the last three weeks.
Emergency workers — like firefighters, law enforcement and military — are among the least affected, with less than 100 applicants in each field. More than 4,000 top executives have applied for unemployment insurance.
But as the pandemic continues to strain commerce, more and more workers are looking at what options are available for laid-off, furloughed and reduced-hour employees.
Who can sign up?
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is offering an unemployment insurance program for workers who can't work, have their hours reduced or were laid-off as a result of the pandemic. Individuals who fit those descriptions can visit www.uimn.org to begin the process.
The online application system is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and takes about 15 minutes to complete. Anyone can apply on Thursdays and Fridays, but Monday-Wednesday applications are limited to certain social security numbers.
Applicants will need their driver's license number or other state government identification number ready, along with 18 months of employment history — including dates of employment, pay rates and each employer's name, address and phone number.
Applications can also be completed over the phone Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but DEED is requesting that the online system be given preference due to the high volume of applications.
DEED recommends individuals apply for benefits as soon as they lose their job or their hours are greatly reduced because payment cannot be claimed for the period before an account is created.
In most cases, if an individual is unsure whether they qualify for the program, DEED recommends filling out an application anyway — if they're eligible, the application will be approved.
Minnesota's weekly unemployment payments are usually half a worker's gross weekly wage, but since March 29 applicants have been eligible to receive an additional $600 weekly as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
"With a record number of unemployment applications, we know this is an uncertain and challenging time for many," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in an April 8 press release. "It was critical that we act swiftly and provide this additional compensation without delay.”
For more information on COVID-19 unemployment benefits, visit www.mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid.