Law enforcement concerns were a major factor in the Scott County Joint Regional Training Facility Board's Dec. 13 decision to reject a proposal that would've established a homeless shelter in the 100-year-old Jordan facility.
The Regional Training Facility is primarily used to train the county's law enforcement, firefighting, emergency management, public health and public works employees. This summer the Scott County Health and Human Services Department considered converting the second floor of the RTF into 30 dormitory-style rooms that could be used to house about as many people.
"Law enforcement seemed to be united in opposition, other than the county, but all the police chiefs are not in favor of the proposal," County Commissioner and RTF board chairman Jon Ulrich said at a Dec. 17 county board meeting.
Earlier this year, Sheriff Luke Hennen supported the shelter proposal and said the change wouldn't necessarily hinder law enforcement operations.
"It's definitely a good untapped resource that can get us at least on our feet with dealing with some of our homelessness and housing issues in the community," Hennen said.
The proposal started losing traction late this summer as local government officials raised concerns about housing people in need in a remote location that shares space with a law enforcement gun range.
"That range has round the clock firearms firing as well," Jordan Police Chief Brett Empey said in August. "It’s loud. It’s noisy. There’s rifles, pistols, shotguns. I don’t know, I just think it’s a strange mix.”
"It’s a horrible idea,” Jordan City Councilman Jeremy Goebel said at an Aug. 5 meeting. "You put them all in the middle of nowhere with no services, no doctors, no transportation, no food, no nothing. It’s a horrible idea."
Ultimately, the decision was up to the RTF board.
"I think everybody (on the board) is very in favor of meeting the needs of the homeless and having a comprehensive discussion on homelessness and it feels that's a critical need," Ulrich said. "The board just felt it was not the place and actually that the debate and possibility of (a shelter) being at the training center would actually hurt the training center."
Scott County officials last month started looking for other options. Ulrich hopes the county board will continue the discussion next year.
All this comes as the homeless population in both Scott and Carver counties has become increasingly visible over the past few years. The drop in sheltered individuals since 2015, from 84 to 42, leaves 69% of the two counties' homeless people without access to shelter, according to a study by Wilder Research.
There remains no homeless shelter for adults in Scott County.