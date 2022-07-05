The Lower Minnesota River East Partnership is hosting a public kick off meeting for the Lower Minnesota River East One Watershed One Plan.
The meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park, 25875 Juniper Ave, New Prague.
The purpose of the kickoff meeting is gather public input on issues and priorities within the watershed. These priority issues and resources will help guide the partnership on where to focus efforts for management, implementation activities, and education/outreach for the watershed, according to a press release.
Food and beverages will be provided. RSVP to Holly Kalbus, hkalbus@co.le-sueur.mn.us.