A Bloomington-based restoration firm is doing it's part to keep local emergency workers healthy by offering free cleaning and disinfecting services to emergency agencies throughout the southwest metro.
Service Restoration territory manager Ray Sandey said the company is currently offering weekly clean-up services at 15 southwest metro locations, including Jordan, Shakopee, Chaska and Edina.
"I put together an email list of area fire departments and police departments and sent it out to see if this would be of interest," Sandey said. "Within minutes I got a bunch of calls back."
Early this month, they fogged and disinfected high-touch areas at the Jordan Fire Department, Jordan Police Department (and squad cars) and Jordan City Hall.
"This helps save us peace of mind," Jordan City Administrator Tom Nikunen said. "Our (the city's) only stake in this is to help supply the same services we need to provide all the time: police, fire, water and sewer. We have to keep our staff healthy to keep providing services and this helps a great deal with that."
Sandey said Service Restoration plans to keep up the weekly cleanings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"There are times, unfortunately, where we're not super busy — like right now," Sandey said. "So it's actually working out pretty good, it's keeping some employees busy and they get a lot out of it."