The road worker who was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic earlier this week has died from his injuries, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The man was identified as 59-year-old Ricardo Perez of Thief River Falls. Perez was struck by a vehicle on Monday, June 28 near the intersection of Marschall Road and 170th Street East in Spring Lake Township.
An initial investigation indicates that a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Marschall Road when it struck Perez. Perez was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee and later to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was in critical condition.
At this time, it is not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
“This is a tragic reminder of how important it is to always be alert and use extra caution when driving in work zones,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen in a statement. “We have a shared responsibility to help keep the men and women working in road construction zones safe.”
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Prior Lake Fire Department, the Prior Lake Police Department, the Shakopee Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and Allina Ambulance Service.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating this incident.
Updated at 10:42 a.m. Friday.