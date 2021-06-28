A road worker directing traffic in a work zone was struck by a vehicle around noon on Monday, June 28, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred just north of the intersection of Marschall Road and 170th Street East in Spring Lake Township at 12:04 p.m., the release said.
An initial investigation indicates that a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Marschall Road when it struck a construction flagger directing traffic in a work zone. The road worker was a 59-year-old man from Thief River Falls who was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee and later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center. He remains in critical condition, the release said.
The driver of the Jeep, an 87-year-old man from New Prague, and his passenger were uninjured in the collision.
At this time, it is not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the release said.
“This is a tragic reminder of how important it is to always be alert and use extra caution when driving in work zones,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen in a statement. “We have a shared responsibility to help keep the men and women working in road construction zones safe.”
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mdewakanton Public Safety, the Prior Lake Fire Department, the Prior Lake Police Department, the Shakopee Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and Allina Ambulance Service.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating this incident.