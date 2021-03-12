Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan has named a new principal.
Chris Smith will lead the school, according to a news release from the church. He comes with a "wealth of experience and love of Catholic education," the release said. He previously worked as the principal at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School in Eagan and at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Rochester. He also worked as an assistant principal at Saint Mary's School in Owatonna.
Smith graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in history and secondary social studies education. He has a master's degree in education from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota and a earned a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Notre Dame.
“It is my responsibility as a Catholic school leader to create an environment where students, families, and staff can grow to deeply know God by intensifying their knowledge about and relationship with God," Smith said in a statement. "Catholic schools provide the opportunity for students, families, and staff to explore scripture and learn the Tradition and teachings of the faith in a way that allows them to use what they have learned to make decisions about major life events as well as everyday living situations. Catholic schools have the opportunity to show that they are willing to lead the Church through this time of change and growth. It is my mission as a Catholic school leader to assist students, families, and staff to recognize and develop their gifts to deeply know, humbly serve, and passionately love God and their neighbor so that the love of Christ may be known throughout the world.”
Smith and his wife, Lynn, have three children, Grace, Emma and Joey, two of whom are college graduates and one who is a senior in high school.