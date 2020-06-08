The 2020 Scott County Fair is canceled this summer, according to a statement from the Scott County Fair Board.
"With the current restrictions and unknown future in regard to large group gatherings and required policies and requirements, our hearts are heavy knowing that we cannot come together for our annual celebration of agriculture, education and entertainment," the May 28 statement said.
The statement continued:
"We know that many people look forward to our fair every year. However, the health and safety of the community, fair goers, volunteers, exhibitors, 4-H'ers and vendors is our top priority. We also want to be able to make future fairs the very best that they can be."
The fair, which dates back to 1915 and has it's roots in the 1870s, was previously cancelled in 1946 due to the polio-myelitis epidemic.
The 2020 fair was scheduled to take place July 22-26 at the fairgrounds in Jordan. Fair organizers promise contests and promotions will be shared on Scott County Fair social media this summer.
The 2021 Scott County Fair is scheduled for July 28-Aug. 1.