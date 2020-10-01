The Scott County Fast-Track Business Challenge has announced this year's five finalists for its annual competition that aims to help local entrepreneurs.
The challenge, hosted by the Scott County Community Development Agency and the Technology Village, will culminate Oct. 22 with a "Shark Tank"-like style in which entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of judges over a 10-minute time period. The judges conduct a Q&A with the businesses, evaluate each and select winners that evening.
The five finalists include:
- Euroworx Automotive Repair LLC., based in New Prague, started in March 2020. Jake De St. Hubert, owner provides mobile advanced diagnostics for high line European vehicles.
- Fitness Boomers LLC’s owner, Chathu Hettiarachchi, wants to “change the world through our children." Fitness Boomers is a professional service business based in Shakopee that provides one of a kind fitness, yoga and meditation opportunities for the young generation to help their emotional and physical well-being.
- IntelligentRx, based in Shakopee, is a health care savings innovation company with a mission to increase access to affordable healthcare to everyone. Founder Thomas Kosgei, notes IntelligentRx is "The smart way to save on prescription medications."
- Permits Plus, LLC.’s owner, Amy Bedeaux, has designed a compliance solution for companies to assist with the municipal electronic permitting process. The business is based in Jordan.
- Wild Ruffle’s co-owners, Cate Mezyk and Tammy Hiveley, are developing a spin-off clothing manufacturing company “Cloth & Clay by Wild Ruffle." The company, based in Prior Lake, is developing a clothing line and plan to utilize the skills of women at the Shakopee Correctional Facility on the production.
In addition, one “Student Spotlight” will be highlighted this year, with a pitch before the Technology Village Board of Directors. The two teenage sisters, Elizabeth and Sophie Bisek will share information on Slimey Unicorns and the slime gift packages that they currently sell for parties and at various farmers' markets. The young entrepreneurs reside in Webster, within Scott County.
This year's judges include President and CEO of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Angela Heikes; VP of Corporate Development for Merrill Corporation Charles Shannon; VP Legal for Morneau Shepell Kristin Haugen; Corporate Practice Chair for Larkin Hoffman Joseph J. Fittante and President of Uponor North America Bill Gray.
The top three winners will be awarded start-up cash and professional services valued at over $15,000 and donated by this year’s sponsors which include Silver Sponsors: Larkin Hoffman, Technology Village Prior Lake and the Scott County CDA, Bronze Sponsors: Old National Bank, Minnesota Valley Electric Coop’s Operation Round Up and Neon Lizard Creative Graphic Design; and Copper Sponsors: the New Prague, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee chambers of commerce.
This year’s event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A video of the event will be available after the Challenge. For more information on the event please see: www.ScottCountyFastTrack.com or contact Jo Foust at: 952-496-8830 or jfoust@scottfss.org.