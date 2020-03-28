The United States census — a decennial tally of the country's residents and demographics — is designed to be an impartial, statistical exercise, but that doesn't mean the 2020 census won't have political impacts.
The Minnesota Demographic Center in 2018 released estimates showing the fastest growing counties by population percentage since 2010 are Carver (16.4% increase by 2018) and Scott (12.5% increase).
"We're still continuing to see rapid growth in those areas," state demographer Susan Brower said. "We would expect to see that borne out in the data with the census, when the 2020 numbers come back."
With the 2020 census around the corner, those counties now stand to cash in their growing pains for political clout.
"The census will be used to redistribute political power — not just across the U.S. but in Minnesota as well," Brower said.
After the census numbers settle, the state will redraw legislative districts, which could heavily impact either political party's ability to field successful election campaigns. The redistricting process is expected to be finalized in time for the 2022 state and national elections.
During this process, metro communities like Scott County are primed to gain political influence.
"Most of the growth this decade has been in the Twin Cities metropolitan area, so we expect to see some of that political power redistributed from elsewhere in the state to these communities that have been growing faster," Brower said.
The stakes of federal funding are another incentive for counties to make sure their census numbers are accurate, as they play a significant role in determining the distribution of federal funds over the next decade.
"Whether it's a program for roads, for bridges or a program for housing, a lot of those things are based on the size of the communities so it can really have a big impact for the years to come," Brower said.
Growing communities, like Scott and Carver counties, run the risk of being under-counted, Brower said, and not having their growth accounted for. Greater Minnesota has similar concerns, with many counties expecting to lose political representation and a greater share of federal funding dollars. Many communities in rural western and southern Minnesota, Brower said, have not kept pace with growth in the Twin Cities.
"It doesn't mean they're losing population, most of them are pretty stable, but they're just not growing as fast as say Scott County," she said. "That's the shift we expect to see after the next census — as far as where funds are distributed and also the political distribution."
Conversely, the rate at which Scott and Carver counties have grown is a by-product of the continuous population growth of the Twin Cities.
"Scott and Carver communities in particular have had space to grow outward still," Brower said. "I think it has a lot to do with the fact that there's available land to take advantage of."
Experts at the Minnesota Demograpic Center expect Scott and Carver counties to see continued growth over the next decade. Brower said census result are typically released in April of the following year.