The halls of two area assisted living facilities were decorated last week with artwork that originated from an unexpected place — Scott County Jail.
Nearly a dozen inmates participated in an art contest last month. The reward? Having their work displayed at Friendship Manor in Shakopee and Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. Friendship Manor activity director Julie Palmersheim said residents enjoy looking at the artwork when they enter the facility's dining room every day.
"Our residents love the pictures," Palmersheim said. "They love the 'holding of the hands' (piece), we are using that on our newsletter."
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said jail staff has been trying to come up with ways to contribute to the community, after seeing inmates in other counties create masks and crafts for local residents.
"The nursing homes are on lockdown and they thought maybe this would be something to help cheer up (the residents') days a little bit," Hennen said.
Ten inmates participated, creating 16 pieces of artwork. The jail held similar contests around Christmas.
"The inmates did that as sort of an internal thing to help get through the holidays ... that's where this idea kind of came from, an inmate who had experience before asked if we could do something around the springtime," Hennen said.
The artwork was judged by officers during breaks on the weekend shifts. The inmates who created the top pieces were awarded simple prizes from the commissary. Henenn said the inmates, while isolated, are not immune to the stress and anxiety associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, the artwork was a way to relieve or express those feelings.
"The inmates are worried about themselves and family members as well, so this is a way for them to stay active and productive and contributing," Hennen said. "They've all have family that have been in nursing homes or situations like that so there's definitely an outpouring to be willing to be part of the community. This is a way to get involved."