Scott County Library branches have been closed since March 18, but with additional stay-at-home orders issued since then, the desire to cozy up with a good book has only grown for many Scott County residents.
The library system took a cue from the restaurant industry and started offering curbside service for checking out library materials. The program went online at the Savage and New Prague branches April 1 and at all Scott County branches April 6.
Scott County Library Director Jake Grussing said the pilot program in Savage and New Prague was met with enthusiastic participation from library users, with pickup appointment slots completely booked for the first four days of the program.
“It’s been a great response,” Grussing said. “Customers are happy to see our library staff and I know our staff are happy to get to see the customers too — all at a safe distance.”
Library users can participate by requesting specific materials and then setting a pickup appointment online or by calling their local library. During their appointment they pull up to a designated spot outside their local library and call. Staff then runs the materials out to the user’s vehicle. The process, Grussing said, is very similar to placing a regular hold on a library book.
“Rather than taking all those additional steps into the library to the hold shelf, we have those materials ready for you,” he said.
Late fines remain suspended during the stay-at-home period, but materials can be returned at exterior book drops.
“We have staff sequestering those materials for 72 hours so that if there are any droplets on the hard surfaces it’s enough time to kill off the virus and we can re-circulate those materials,” Grussing said. “Every step of the way we’re trying to be thoughtful of how we can do our part to mitigate the spread.”
In addition to curbside services, the library continues to provide access to audiobooks, e-books and e-magazines. A new online library card application has been launched, giving new users immediate access to digital resources and curbside pickup.
“We’ve invested more in our digital library — audiobooks and e-books — because so many people are using those now. We’ve had many, many users over the last month,” Grussing said.
The library is also launching virtual programming for children, with plans to livestream storytime sessions on YouTube. The library launched a new spring reading challenge that can be completed online.
“We’re going to continue with our early literacy priority by finding new ways to get that information out to people,” Grussing said.
The library recently released youth and adult surveys to determine the types of programs and services most desired at this time.
“From the governor down to the county board they agreed that libraries are an important service at this time and our staff felt the same way, so we started thinking about which services we can offer up so our customers can continue to access our resources,” Grussing said.
For more information on available library resources, visit www.scottlib.org.