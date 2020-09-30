Scott County has federal CARES Act money available to residents in need of housing assistance, according to the Scott County Community Development Agency.
In order to be eligible to apply, applicants must be Scott County renters or homeowners who have experienced a loss or change in income due to COVID-19, and their household must earn more than 300% of the federal poverty level and less than $118,900, according to the CDA.
That means the income for a one-person household must be above $38,380 to qualify, and above $92,040 for a five-person household.
Residents making less than this threshold can apply for state-wide COVID-19 housing assistance, the CDA said.
Applicants also must be able to verify that their housing expense was current as of March 1, 2020 and past due after March 1, 2020.
Those who qualify for the CARES act assistance from the CDA are eligible to receive assistance paying for past-due rent, mortgage payments, homeowner association dues or manufactured home lot payments of up to $1,700 per month for renters and $2,000 per month for homeowners.
Residents can apply at https://scott-cares.paperform.co/.