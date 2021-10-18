The Scott County Board of Commissioners seeking residents to serve on advisory committees.
For more information on each board or to apply to serve on a committee, visit www.scottcountymn.gov and click “Get Involved.” The deadline to apply is Nov. 1. Contact Cara Madsen at 952-496-8169 or cmadsen@co.scott.mn.us with further questions. Some of vacancies may have incumbents who are eligible to be reappointed, according to a Scott County press release.
Board of Adjustment/Planning Advisory Commission: The purpose of the Board of Adjustment is to issue variance from the terms set forth in the County Zoning ordinance. 7 vacancies (1 in each Commissioner District, 2 at large).
Community Corrections Advisory Board: This board is responsible for making recommendations to the Scott County Board of Commissioners as it relates to community corrections. 4 vacancies (1 each in Commissioner District(s) 1, 2, 3, 4).
Community Development Agency (CDA): The mission of this board is to strengthen the communities of Scott County by providing affordable housing opportunities to families, promoting economic development, and fostering coordination of public and private resources. 1 vacancy (Commissioner District(s) 3, 4).
Extension Committee: This committee assists in formulating programs, establishing budgets, selecting and evaluating professional staff to improve the quality of life and enhance the economy and environment through education, applied research in partnership with the University of Minnesota. 3 vacancies (1 each in Commissioner District(s) 2, 3, 4).
Human Services Resource Council: This council participates in the formation of the Strategic plan for development, implementation and operation of programs and services of the County Board. 9 vacancies (1 in Commissioner District 1, and 2 each in Commissioner Districts 2, 3, 4, 5).
Library Board of Advisors: The mission is to carry out a variety of responsibilities to ensure that the library operates from a solid and trusted foundation shaped by the community it serves. 2 vacancies (1 each in Commissioner Districts 1 and 3).
Mental Health Local Advisory Council: The council is a subcommittee of the Human Services Resource Council with an emphasis on Mental Health services. 9 vacancies (can reside in any Commissioner District).
Parks Advisory Commission: The purpose is to provide leadership and direction in the areas of parks, trails and open space planning and implementation. 7 vacancies (1 in each Commissioner District, and 2 at large).
Personnel Board of Appeals: The board is responsible for making findings and reporting process of an appeal by an applicant, employee, or appointing authority under certain circumstances. 1 vacancy (can reside in any Commissioner District).
Scott Watershed Planning Commission (WPC): This commission gives oversight on policy issues; budget, plan and program priorities; advisory support for the WMO board; utilizes and implements the Comprehensive Water Resource Management Plan. 3 vacancies (must reside within this watershed district).
Vermillion River Watershed Management Organization (WMO): This commission gives guidance regarding the watershed management plan which manages water resources in a 335-square-mile area that includes all or part of 20 cities and townships. 1 vacancy (must reside within this watershed district).
To find out what district you live in visit https:pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.