Area law enforcement will be stepping up safety patrols along Highway 13, between county roads 21 and 42, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
It's part of an effort to address the ongoing problem of drivers misusing turn lanes as bypass lanes, which can cause dangerous encounters with people crossing at intersections as well as vehicles traveling in the area, the release said. Increased patrol will be done by the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the Prior Lake Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol just as students return to school in the coming days.
“Community members have expressed much concern about motorists violating traffic laws on this stretch of roadway,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “We are hopeful that this collaborative safety initiative will encourage positive changes in driver behavior.”
Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 16, extra enforcement and digital message signs will be utilized along this route in an effort to keep everyone safe as we transition from summer into our back-to-school routines.
“This is a good time to take a look at your own driving habits and review the rules of the road,” Hennen said. “Whether you have kids in school or not, be ready to adjust your schedule to accommodate the traffic slowdowns that occur when school is in session.”