The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free hands-on ATV safety training later this month.
From 3-7 p.m. Oct. 20, kids ages 10 to 15 can attend the course at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, 2920 220th S. E., Prior Lake. The half-day class fulfills the second part of the state requirements for ATV certification, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Minnesota state law requires all ATV operators born after July 1, 1987 and off-highway vehicle riders under the age of 16 to complete an approved safety course before riding on public lands.
The course is taught by sheriff’s office recreational safety deputies and includes information on basic ATV operation, protecting the environment, common ATV parts and controls, Minnesota rules and laws, responsible ATV riding skills for trail riding, and practicing/demonstrating skills on an ATV course.
“With very few Hands-on ATV Safety Training in the metro area, we recognized the need for additional class offerings in our area,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a news release. “The most important part of an enjoyable ATV riding experience begins with being safe and knowing the laws — especially when it comes to our young, new riders.”
Participants can register online at sheriff’s office website, scottcountymn.gov, for the Hands-on ATV Safety Training. ATVs will be provided and attendees may also bring their own ATVs (must be size appropriate for participant). Participants will be responsible for bringing the appropriate clothing depending on weather, including an approved helmet. Space is limited to 25 participants and a parent or guardian will need to sign a consent form.
Prior to attending the Hands-on ATV Safety Training, participants must complete the Minnesota ATV Safety Education Course online at www.ATVcourse.com. For more information contact Recreational Safety Deputy Autenrieth at sautenrieth@co.scott.mn.us or 952-496-8865.