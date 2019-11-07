The Scott County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of an individual suspected of being involved in a string of business burglaries in rural Scott County over the past two months.
When asked if the man was a suspect in the Oct. 31 burglary at Minnesota's Largest Candy Store, Sheriff Luke Hennen said the candy store incident was similar to the burglaries the man is suspected of taking part in.
Hennen did say the photo didn't come from the candy store burglary. It came from a separate, "similar" business burglary in Scott County.
The Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. Individuals with information regarding the suspect's identity or recent burglaries can contact contact Detective Adam Volek at 952-496-8319 or avolek@co.scott.mn.us.