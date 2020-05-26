The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is joining 77 other Minnesota law enforcement agencies taking part in a repair voucher program called “Lights On!”
Instead of issuing a warning or fix it ticket when pulling someone over for an equipment violation, deputies in Scott County are now authorized to give motorists a Lights On voucher that is good for up to $250 worth of repair work at a local auto shop, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
“We are all feeling the impacts of the current economic crisis, and auto repairs may be out of financial reach for some people right now,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “This program will help ensure that vehicles on our roadways are operating safely.”
The Lights On program is the creation of MicroGrants, a Minnesota nonprofit promoting economic self-sufficiency for low-income people. Lights On also aims to improve police-community relations and public safety. Funding for these vouchers is raised through private and corporate donations.
You do not need to be stopped by a deputy to obtain a voucher; they are available for pick up at the sheriff’s office located in the Law Enforcement Center at 301 Fuller St. S., Shakopee.