The Scott County Sheriff's Office will now be better equipped to reunite missing pets with their owners, thanks to the donation of a microchip scanner.
The journey to acquiring scanner appropriately began with a missing dog, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Last fall, Bria Dols, a vet tech at Banfield Pet Hospital in Savage, was involved in a car crash in Spring Lake Township when one of her dogs, named Chase, ran from the scene and was missing for more than 12 hours. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement Deputy Amy Lueck responded and assisted in the search for the missing dog and continued to do so after her shift ended with the help of the office's mounted posse unit, the release said.
Later that evening, Dols messaged Lueck and informed her Chase had been found, unharmed.
“Both Bria and I share a love of animals and helping them,” Lueck said in a statement. “While we were searching for Chase, I mentioned to Bria that it would be beneficial for the Sheriff’s Office to get a MicroChip Pet Scanner. Bria agreed and said she would research any available grants and programs."
Dols fulfilled that request with the assistance of Lane Murphy, the community programs specialist for the Banfield Foundation, who donated a MicroChip Pet Scanner to the sheriff's office.
“We have used the MicroChip Pet Scanner several times since we received it,” Lueck said. “This tool helps us reunite lost pets with their owners and lessens the time they are in the custody of animal control.”