The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced May 14 it has renewed its partnership with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, a tip line that allows people to anonymously provide crime information to law enforcement, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
“Our community members are considered the eyes and ears of law enforcement,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “There are times when witnesses may be able to provide valuable information but don’t always want to be identified.”
Across the country, residents can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously and the information will be shared with the appropriate law enforcement agency, the release said. Callers may also be eligible to collect up to a $1,000 reward paid by Crime Stoppers.
Those with knowledge about a crime or a fugitive can anonymously provide information to Crime Stoppers in several different ways:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers web form at bit.ly/2T7EQSZ.
- Use the free app. Download the "P3 Submit a Tip" app and follow the directions on the app.
Residents can also call the non-emergency telephone number for dispatch 952-445-4511 to report crimes that are not in progress such as graffiti, damage to public property, stolen property, etc. For emergencies and crimes in progress always call 911.