Scott County voters picked Joe Biden as their favorite presidential nominee on Super Tuesday, according to unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
With all precincts reporting, former Vice President Biden received 5,821 votes, or about 45%, Tuesday. Bernie Sanders came in second place with 3,544 votes, or 27.4%. Elizabeth Warren garnered 1,493 votes and Michael Bloomberg received 1,204.
On the Republican side, supporters for President Donald Trump cast 3,144 votes for the presidential primary, about 97.5%. There were 81 write-ins.
Low turnout
There were 87,583 voters registered within the county as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the secretary of state’s office, but some election judges within the county said voter turnout was lower than anticipated.
By 1 p.m., 86 voters of the 1,848 registered precinct voters had filled out ballots at Central Family Center in Shakopee, election judge Steve Sinnen said.
“You missed the lunch crowd,” Sinnen joked. “There were about three people.”
Dan Lehman, a custodian at Central Family Center wore an “I Voted” sticker after he filled out a ballot for Trump at Precinct 2.
“It wasn’t a hard decision for me,” Lehman said.
At East Middle School, where Shakopee’s first precinct is located, participation was greater. There had been 160 voters and the election judges at the polling place said about 20 people came through around lunchtime.
Shakopee resident Laurie Grussing said she would have preferred to vote for Elizabeth Warren, but she felt like Biden was more likely to defeat Trump.
Jodi Chromey, who lives in Precinct 7, said she also voted for Elizabeth Warren.
“Men have run the country long enough,” she said. “It felt good to vote for a woman.”
Voter turnout in Jordan was also a little lower than expected in the early hours of Super Tuesday, according to longtime election judge Jerry Langsweirdt, who speculated that the lack of a Republican primary challenger to Trump and a wide pool of democratic nominees may have prevented some from rushing to the polls.
But some local residents like Tonya Pettibone still showed up to cast a vote for Trump.
“I wanted to show solidarity with the candidate and the party,” Pettibone said.
Langsweirdt said some voters have been troubled by the fact that the ballots are split down party lines, particularly because state statutes then allow the parties to collect voter names and addresses.
“It’s a law that’s been on the books but we haven’t had to deal with it until now,” Langsweirdt said.
