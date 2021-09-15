Forty-five youth from Scott County took the opportunity to demonstrate their hard work at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. Twenty-two youth loaded up animals to compete at the Livestock Encampment Aug. 25-29, and 27 youth displayed stationary projects in the 4-H Building on the State Fair campus.
The State Fair is a highlight of the year for many 4-H members. Many youth get their start in 4-H in elementary school and grow their skills for several years by entering projects at the county fair before they are old enough to earn a trip to the State Fair.
Members must complete 6th grade before becoming State Fair eligible. Age is not the only factor that determines who attends State Fair; 4-H youth have to enter a project for judging at the county fair, receive a blue ribbon or higher, and be ranked highly enough by the judge in their project area in order to earn one of the county’s coveted State Fair Trips.
Scott County youth exhibited seven different livestock species, ranging from rabbits to beef cattle. Ten exhibits earned a purple ribbon, noting exceptional quality or higher, including: Hunter Struffert, Shorthorn Plus breeding heifer; s; Michael Geske, registered Suffolk breeding ewe; Samantha Kubes, Reserve Champion total merit grade Holstein heifer; Tatum Goetz, Reserve Champion speckle faced market lamb; Milly Gould-Geske, Reserve Champion registered Suffolk yearling ewe and Reserve Champion showperson senior division; Adriana Wendland, Champion Southdown yearling ewe/Supreme Champion breeding ewe and Champion showperson advanced division.
In general projects, Scott County youth exhibited projects in 18 different classes ranging from child & family development to wildlife biology. The projects were judged Sept. 4-6, with some projects judged earlier using virtual technology.
Three youth brought home purple ribbons, the highest award in their class: Kristen Klecker’s barn door end table in the shop class; Noah Stocker’s display on Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in child & family development; and Savannah Berg’s Clothes You Buy project, which also received an Honor Court distinction in the fashion revue.
State Fair trips are funded in part by Scott County 4-H’s generous donors and visitors to the 4-H Food Stand during the Scott County Fair. To see full State Fair results for Scott County youth, visit z.umn.edu/ScottResults