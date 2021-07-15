After a pandemic-related hiatus, the Scott County Library Systen is resuming the pilot for extended access service at the Jordan Library, according to a news release.
Extended access is a technology system that provides self-service access to the library outside of staffed open hours at designated locations. It works similarly to college libraries, 24/7 gyms, co-working lofts, and other shared public spaces. The service will give users access to the Jordan Library from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
At this time, the service is being piloted at Jordan Library only with a limited number of customers before becoming broadly available. To test and refine the service, the library invites 50 interested adults to join a pilot group launching Sept. 1. Joining the pilot is free with a Scott County Library card. The first orientation will be Monday, Aug. 16.
For several years, the Scott County Library System has been exploring ways to make library buildings more open to the public, such as after-hours access to meeting rooms, the release said. The positive response to meeting rooms inspired the library to consider maximizing access to assets like WiFi, computers, and study spaces. The library hopes the service will empower a broad spectrum of users, including remote workers, homeschooling families, and childcare providers, the release said.
Maintaining safety and cleanliness is top priority. Cameras are installed throughout the Jordan Library to monitor activity. Users are also required to attend an orientation and sign an agreement to acknowledge their responsibilities. Library leadership has also communicated with local law enforcement to ensure they are aware of the service in the rare case of an emergency.
To learn more about the service and register for an orientation session, visit the library’s website at www.scottlib.org/EA.