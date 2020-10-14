Beth Matthews lugged Bandy, a 6-year-old Jumbo Pekin duck, outside the main door of her apartment building off Harrison Street in Shakopee, as if she was carrying a large cat to the vet. The animal was almost the size of her torso, wings flapping, though Jumbo Pekin ducks can’t fly.
Not that this one would fly away if it could.
“Stay here, baby,” Matthews told Bandy, who looks more like a swan than what people normally picture when thinking of a Midwestern duck. “Wait here. I’ve got to go up and get the other one.”
Bandy didn’t wait. He made the trademark “quack” noise and trotted after his mom as she scurried back into her building to fetch his sister, Honeybell, a 4-year-old Jumbo Pekin.
Pekin ducks are domestic ducks with white feathers and orange beaks and legs. And Matthews has raised them for more than 20 years in her Shakopee apartment.
“When they say domesticated, I mean these guys love their people,” Matthews said. “If you lived out in the country, you wouldn’t need any pen. They’d never wander out of the yard; they’d come right back to their people.”
One happy family
With white feathers stuck in her hair, Matthews smiled as she flipped through a photo album full of images of her ducks from over the years — as if she was showing off old photos of her children. And in a way, she was.
“They are my kids,” she said.
And she treats them as such. As baby ducks, Bandy and Honeybell were fed with baby bottles, slept in a bassinet and played with baby toys. Their favorite toy is the same as it was when they were little: a ratty stuffed animal duck. Matthews said they still cuddle with it at night, as a child cuddles with their baby blanket or favorite teddy bear.
Before COVID-19, Matthews would bring Bandy and Honeybell to Friendship Manor, a senior living facility across the street from her apartment, to visit with the seniors and let them pet and hold the ducks.
“We’ve had many happy times there,” she said.
Matthews, who works through the Community Action Partnership of Scott Carver & Dakota Counties cleaning homes for seniors, is limited to cleaning for a single client to limit his chances of contracting COVID-19.
Because of that, Matthews is essentially in a constant state of quarantine. She no longer takes the bus — how she used to get around town — to protect her client. And that situation leaves her prone to loneliness. Except she isn’t.
“They’re my COVID companions,” Matthews said of her ducks.
“Whether they’re inside or outside, the second you get home from work, they’re screaming and yelling, they miss mommy so bad that you can’t even put the groceries away because they want you right with them.”
Matthews said because of COVID-19, she hasn’t been able to safely thrift shop for old sheets, blankets and towels to use for bedding for the ducks. Because they use the bathroom on top of the linens, she typically throws them away after they’ve been used.
“Instead of bringing old towels and sheets to Goodwill, if people want to donate towards ducky bedding, I’d be thrilled,” Matthews said.
Shakopee’s duck lady
For 21 years, Matthews has been unofficially known around her Shakopee neighborhood as the “duck lady.” She’s owned Pekin ducks — white ducks commonly recognized as the mascots in the Aflac commercials and Disney’s Donald Duck — for even longer. When she lived in Oklahoma 25 years ago, she adopted a Pekin duck after she learned that children who were given the animal for Easter one year couldn’t take care of it anymore.
Then she got a second, and a third, and then a fourth. And ever since, she’s never not had a Pekin duck.
“They love people,” Matthews said. “They don’t want to be away from you, not even for a second.”
Matthews ordered Bandy and Honeybell online as if she was purchasing a pair of jeans. When they came in the mail, they arrived in a package labeled “live animal” — little boxes complete with straw, a mini-heater, food and tiny quacks.
As baby ducks, Matthews brought them with her on the bus, to the grocery store and even inside a bank.
“People just can’t say no to baby ducks,” she said. “People love them.”
This time around, Matthews said she was accidentally sent “Jumbo” Pekin ducks. They’re quite large, she said, though she doesn’t mind. Their pen inside her apartment is plenty big to house the friendly birds, who became coy when they heard construction happening down the street.
“They’re like house cats,” Matthews said. “They prefer to be inside.”
Years ago, Matthews kept her Pekin ducks outside, where they stayed in a pen behind her apartment building.
“Every day after school, the first thing the kids would do after they got off the bus was see the ducks,” she said. “Everybody loves the ducks.”
But then word started spreading about coyotes in Shakopee — and she’s seen foxes across the field from where she lives. It was too risky to leave her pets outside, she said, fearing the worst.
Now, her neighbors show the ducks love by hanging bananas on her door and asking how the ducks are doing. She said she’s never had a neighbor complain about the ducks.
“Everybody remembers the time they got to go to a farm and feed ducks, and how happy that made them,” Matthews said. “I get that feeling every single day.”
Though they’re domesticated, they still can’t roam Matthew’s apartment freely without old towels and blankets laid out on the floor to catch their droppings. Normally, they stay inside their large pen that spans across her living room, and sometimes, Matthews will sleep on the couch to be closer to them. Occasionally, she’ll let them out of their pen to come into her bedroom or play in other areas of the apartment, so long as she has old blankets on the floor.
And, of course, they bathe in her tub. With their toy rubber duckies.
Pekin ducks live between 10 and 12 years. Matthews has had four ducks who have died, and each time, she said “it’s like a stab in the heart.”
“But they live the best lives,” she said. “They have the best life a duck could possibly have.”