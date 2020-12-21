The victim of an alleged stabbing incident in Sand Creek Township on Monday afternoon sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of Cedar Valley Lane in Sand Creek Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 after dispatchers learned someone had been stabbed with a knife, the Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.
On scene, the Jordan Police Department immediately arrested a 23-year-old Jordan man, and other emergency responders began providing medical aid to the 23-year-old victim.
The victim was transported via helicopter to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The suspect has been booked in the Scott County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
“Our investigators are working hard to obtain answers regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “I anticipate that people will have questions about this incident and many of these questions will likely addressed in the County Attorney’s charging documents, if and when they are filed.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is involved in the ongoing investigation.