Scott County authorities are searching the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine after they were dispatched to an unoccupied boat found running around 10:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
As of Monday evening, no boat occupants had been located, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. The search will continue into the evening until lighting conditions make it unsafe for responders to be on the river, the release said. The search will resume Tuesday, if needed.
According to the release, witnesses advised they located a running, unoccupied boat near the shoreline and were unable to locate anyone in the immediate vicinity. A search began immediately with responders from multiple agencies, both on the water and shoreline.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Plaine Police Department, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Patrol, Belle Plaine Fire Department, Jordan Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, Carver Fire Department, Shakopee Mdewakanton Public Safety, Carver County Dive Team and Ridgeview Ambulance.
This incident remains under investigation.