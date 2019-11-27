Just in time for Thanksgiving, Mother Nature dropped a generous helping of snow over southern Minnesota late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The snowfall closed schools, hampered the morning commute and threw a wrench in holiday travel plans for many.
According to the National Weather Service, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport picked up 9.2 inches of snow, while Shakopee had 7.8 inches. Reports from weather observers show snow totals for communities as the following:
- Chaska: 8 inches (3.5 inches in northern Chaska)
- Deephaven: 7 inches
- Eden Prairie: 8 inches
- Minnetonka: 9.5 inches
- Mound: 5.5 inches
- Prior Lake: 9 inches (some public observers counted up to 12 inches)
- Plymouth: 8 inches
The snow Wednesday set a new daily snowfall record in the Twin Cities for Nov. 27. Since midnight, 7.2 inches of snow fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, breaking the previous Nov. 27 snowfall record of 4.9 inches, which was set in 1983.
The Twin Cities also had its all-time wettest year on record thanks to this snowstorm, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen tweeted on Nov. 27. So far this year, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has received 40.81 inches of precipitation. The previous record was 40.32 inches, set in 2016.
Here's a little more about how the southwest metro dealt with the snowfall:
Shakopee
Despite the general sentiment of dread at the beginning of what is sure to be another long winter, Shakopee residents — like true Minnesotans — couldn’t hide their excitement about the season’s first snowfall. Residents posted the classic photos of their children making snow angels, outdoor furniture drowning in powder and dogs prancing through the fresh first coat.
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said because of Thanksgiving and the already-existing school closures, there were very few accidents throughout the night and into this morning in Shakopee.
“But you realize you’re jinxing us by asking,” he joked.
The snow also seemed to be a blessing in disguise for grocery stores in Shakopee. Hy-Vee and Cub Foods said the snow created more staggered turkey day sales, as more hosts and hostesses flocked to the stores throughout the afternoon and evening yesterday to avoid grocery shopping in the snow.
“It was slower than normal this morning,” assistant Shakopee Cub Foods manager Scott Reff said. “But more people are starting to roll in now.”
Jordan
The city of Jordan declared a snow emergency Tuesday afternoon, prohibiting parking on city streets until the streets are fully plowed. Late Tuesday evening the Jordan Police Department assisted Scott County Sheriff's Office with a vehicle in the ditch at 190th Street and Beaumont Avenue. On Wednesday morning officers responded to two more reports of vehicles in ditches — one on Eldorado Drive, another on 190th Street near Quaker Avenue.
On a positive note, the snow provided the perfect setting for Jordan's "White Out Wednesday" event, planned for Nov. 27. Taking advantage of Mother Nature's cooperation, the event was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when Jordan businesses will welcome everyone to come downtown for shopping, drinks and appetizers.
Prior Lake
Prior Lake may be the big winner if the latest metro snowfall totals from the National Weather Services' snowfall report hold true.
The NWS Twin Cities, reported late Wednesday morning that public observers had reported 12 inches of snow near downtown Prior Lake. Following close behind was New Prague, where residents were reporting 11 inches of snow early Wednesday afternoon.
Like many cities, Prior Lake pre-treated its roads Tuesday.
Prior Lake Police Commander Brad Cragoe said Wednesday morning it looked like residents had weathered the storm relatively well. Cragoe said the department hadn't received any calls for snow related accidents.
"Hopefully I'm not the first one to crash on the way home tonight," he joked.
He said most of the snow related calls for a handful of vehicles in violation of the city's winter parking restrictions.
Editor Melissa Turtinen contributed to this report.