Southwest News Media recently invited local readers to submit tributes of veterans in their lives in honor of Veterans Day.
A handful of readers did so, bringing forth bits of history and heartwarming memories for the community. Learn more about the veterans who mean so much to local community members:
Lt. Col. William Clayton (Clay) Smith
By Carole Watkins of Jordan, Smith's spouse
William Clayton Smith, of Jordan, began his U.S. Air Force career as a 2nd Lieutenant and finished 25 years later as a lieutenant colonel, serving in Omaha at Strategic Command, at Misawa Air Base, Japan during the Persian Gulf War, in the UAE as the MultiNational meteorologist/oceanographer officer, and in Bagdad, Iraq as the senior meteorologist/oceanographer officer for U.S Forces Iraq stationed at Camp Victory. Clay was on duty at StratCom on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 as a reservist and was activated immediately, spending his next year actively protecting our country against terrorist threats. He served 1987-2012.
Dr. Michael Severson
By Linda Severson of Shakopee, Severson's spouse
Severson, of Shakopee, served in the U.S. Army for three years, from 1965-1968 including a year in Vietnam, 1967-1968. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist Fifth Class. Mike decided it was his turn. His dad, Bing Severson, never talked about World War II, but a wounded infantry lieutenant couldn’t hide his bullet scars. So Mike joined and served. Mike and I were married in 1966 I have always been proud of his courage and service.
Army Specialist Pete Tousignant
By Dana Smith, Tousignant's daughter
Pete Tousignant, of Shakopee, served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist E-5 from 1965-1968, including one tour in Vietnam from 1966-1967. Upon returning from Vietnam he has never wanted attention for serving in the Vietnam War. He has been married to his wife, Jan, for 48 years. He has been a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He has three children and six grandchildren that he loves spending time with. We are all so very proud and would like to thank him for his service to our country. Love from his family.
Brandon Gerold
By Jonas Gerold of Shakopee, the solider's eighth-grade son
My dad is one of my favorite people in the world. He has been away from home a lot in the last 20 years being in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Cuba, Germany, and many more. When he was in Cuba he would send us photos of the iguana that lived under his stairs. We also flew to Florida so we could see him. When I was small, my dad went to Iraq for two years. We Skyped with him all the time even though I don’t remember it. It was always so much fun when he came home and we hung out and had a nice dinner. And that is my honored soldier. Gerold, of Shakopee, served 20 years with the Minnesota National Guard, most recently with the 257th MP company of Monticello.
Pvt. Norbert J. Menden
By Ed Menden of Shakopee, Menden's brother
A Shakopee hometown solider, Pvt. Norbert J. Menden, son of Peter and Theresa, entered the U.S. Army on Oct. 13, 1944. He trained at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, Arkansas. Norbert came home on furlough on Feb. 2, 1945 for 11 days. Unbeknownst to him, this would be the last time, Norbert would see his family. Norbert landed safely in France on March 10 and served under General Patton’s Third Army. On March 23, 1945, he was killed in action, at the age of 20. Norbert rests in Luxembourg American Cemetery, in Germany. Your family is grateful for your service!
Chief Petty Officer Allen R. Westerberg
By Ann Conrad, Westerberg's daughter
My dad is my hero. His career started in March 1944. After boot camp, signal and LSM training he went into the Pacific for war as a signalman on LSM 392. Dad returned to the USA in September 1946 after serving post wartime in Japan, China and the Philippines. After years at the Minneapolis Naval Base, Dad retired from the Navy in August 1965 and started at Fairview Southdale Hospital as the first admitting director. Dad was a great man of integrity, loyalty, and a great storyteller. My hero died on Oct. 13, 2019 and now resides at Fort Snelling.