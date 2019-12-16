One could argue the holidays are all about tradition. It's part of what makes the season special.
Traditions are rarely the same from household to household, as the staffers at Southwest News Media discovered through this project to share our holiday traditions with readers.
If you make one of our recipes, send us a photo of your creation to editor@jordannews.com and it could be published in the paper.
Knekk-Kaker
Norwegian heritage runs thick in my mother’s family, so we think. My grandfather, my mom’s father, is 100% Norwegian.
To my knowledge, no one in my family has ever questioned that. We’re happy to go along with the claim and all of the Scandinavian traditions that follow, especially the food. From lefse to Swedish meatballs to Krumkake, it all can be found gracing our holiday dinner spreads.
The Knekk-Kaker, a Norwegian oat cookie, is one of my favorites. It’s light and crisp and delicious. It’s perfect for serving with an afternoon cup of hot cocoa once all the dishes are done.
The best part? This lacy cookie is easy to make, and you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry right now. It makes about four dozen cookies.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons Norwegian light syrup or golden syrup (regular syrup works just fine)
- 3 tablespoons heavy cream
- 2/3 cup butter, melted and then cooled
- 3/4 cup + 1 tablespoon quick-cooking oats
- 1 cup sifted, all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla sugar or 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Blend all the ingredients together in a large bowl.
- Use a small spoon to scoop out a little of the dough and place it on the parchment paper.
- Fit up to eight spoonfuls of dough at a time per baking sheet and space them so they don’t cook into each other. Start with small spoonfuls until you get the size right.
- Place one baking sheet in the oven and bake for eight minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let cool. When the cookies have stiffened, transfer them to a cooling rack.
- When the second batch of cookies are ready, take them out of the oven and put the newly prepared baking sheet in the oven.
- Continue this cycle until all of the dough is used up.
- Store the cookies in a cookie tin or airtight container at room temperature for up to three weeks.
-Rachel Minske
Swedish Meatballs
Every year since I started learning the Swedish language, I make a spread of traditional Swedish food for Christmas. This is a little strange, being that no one in my family is Swedish.
All day on Christmas I stew glögg, a tradition hot spiced wine, bake a treat and make everyone’s favorite dish, Swedish meatballs. In Swedish these are called köttbullar.
I asked Lena Norrman, my college Swedish instructor, for the recipe she uses at home in Sweden. She told me her two grown sons call it mammas köttbullar, or mom’s meatballs. She uses the recipe as a base but said she'll add ingredients depending on her mood or what she has at home.
If you’re short on time this holiday season, this may be just what you’re looking for. The meatballs are not too little and not too much, or lagom, the Swedish way.
Ingredients
- 1 pound of lamb or beef
- 1 stock cube
- 1 cup of water
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon herbed or plain salt
- 1 finely chopped yellow onion
- Butter for frying
Instructions
- Dissolve the stock cube into water. Let the mixture cool.
- Add the mixture to the breadcrumbs.
- Incorporate the meat into the mixture.
- Add in the rest of the ingredients. Make sure they are all mixed together well.
- Roll the mixture into small, round meatballs.
- Fry a few meatballs at a time in butter in a pan.
-Lydia Christianson
Cinnamon rolls
Because I have four little siblings with relentless appetites for all things buttery and sweet, along with a metabolism unbothered by unhealthy ingredients, this generic cinnamon roll recipe I first made in high school has morphed into Maddie’s cinnamon rolls, either a curse or a blessing.
I make them every December, per my baby brother’s puppy-dog-eye request, and we eat the hot, buttery mess as we open our presents Christmas morning.
The process of making them is complicated and long — about five hours from the time I start until the dishes are clean — and I always tell myself, never again. But when they come out of the oven, golden-brown and glistening, and my pajama-wearing siblings come socks-sliding around the corner, it’s all worth it.
Here’s the recipe I use, borrowed from Allrecipes.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup warm milk
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 4 1/2 cups bread flour or regular flour (bread flour makes for a lighter cinnamon roll)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1 package yeast (1/4 ounce, not instant yeast)
Filling:
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon (see note)
- 1/3 cup butter, softened
Icing:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 3 cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Dissolve yeast in warm milk in a large bowl. Add sugar, butter, salt, eggs and flour. Mix well.
- Knead dough into a large ball. Put in a bowl sprayed with cooking spray and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until dough has doubled in size.
- In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle flour on large table or counter. Roll dough into a 16x21-inch rectangle about 1/4 inch thick.
- Spread dough with 1/3 cup softened butter and sprinkle evenly with sugar/cinnamon mixture.
- Roll up dough starting with the longer side and cut it into 1.5-inch-thick rolls (I use dental floss to slice through the dough smoothly).
- Place rolls in a lightly greased 9x13 inch glass baking dish (you may need 2 dishes if you make smaller ones). Cover and let rise until nearly doubled, about 30-60 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake rolls in preheated oven until golden brown, about 18-20 minutes.
- While rolls are baking, beat together cream cheese, butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract and salt. Spread half the frosting on them while they are still warm so that the frosting melts into the roll; spread the other half after they've sat for a couple of minutes. Makes 12-18 rolls.
-Maddie DeBilzan
Apple crisp
It’s easy to find all kinds of apple crisp or apple crumble recipes that have more of one ingredient or less of another, but my dad has made this particular mix my whole life, so it’s the best.
Ingredients:
- 8-10 apples, enough to fill a baking dish an inch or two deep
- ¾ cup brown sugar (packed)
- ½ cup flour
- ½ cup rolled oats
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¾ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- About 5 tablespoons of butter, sliced into cubes about ¼-inch wide
- Dash of sugar
Instructions:
- Peel and core the apples and slice them into wedges, about a quarter-inch wide, into a large mixing bowl.
- Add dashes of cinnamon, sugar and salt to the apple wedges — not a whole lot but enough to mix around and cover the wedges in a thin layer.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- In another mixing bowl, combine and mix brown sugar, flour, oats, cinnamon, nutmeg and butter pieces.
- Pour the apple wedges into your baking dish, then cover them from edge to edge with the sugar and oats mixture.
- Bake for about half an hour until the crust is golden brown and firm.
- Enjoy warm, cold or room temperature. I’m partial to cold from the fridge, but that might seem strange to other people.
-Dan Holtmeyer
Kluski
Every few years there seems to be a new person at our family Christmas table. Whether it's a newborn, newlywed, or maybe a family friend or distant relative who's in town, they often find our traditional Polish-American Christmas Eve dinner a bit challenging.
For outsiders, it can take a few decades to warm up to the sauerkraut, cold shrimp, prunes, broiled cod and mushrooms, but one traditional dish is always a hit: kluski. And how could it not be? Sometimes called Polish drop noodles, kluski is essentially boiled dumplings, slathered in butter and salt.
This heavy dish is best enjoyed around the holidays, when you can clear your calendar and rest for several days after consuming a bowlful. The recipe only calls for four ingredients and one of them is water, so you can make this tonight, and if you're not careful, you can eat it all tonight, too.
Ingredients
- 3 cups flour
- 2 eggs
- 1-2 tablespoons cottage cheese
- Water, to correct consistency
Instructions
- Mix flour, eggs and cottage cheese.
- Slowly add water (about 1 1/5 cup) and briskly stir until a it reaches a sticky batter consistency.
- Using two dinner spoons, form small dumplings and drop them into a large pot of boiling water. Remove the dumplings when they float to the top.
- Salt and top with melted butter to your preference. Add a small amount of butter to prevent sticking, if not serving right away.
-Michael Strasburg
Scotcheroos
There is no shortage of sugar at my family’s holiday get togethers. Pies and confections abound. There’s one treat that stands above the rest though: my grandmothers’ scotcheroos.
The chocolate Rice Krispies bars were my grandmother Kay’s specialty and had been part of her cookbook for as long as anyone can remember. She’d whip up the treat for any occasion be it a party, a birthday or a lazy Sunday. My grandmother wasn’t unlike the treat: sweet, low fuss but just a little bit stubborn.
My grandmother Kay died of cancer in 2012. Before she passed, my grandmother Wilda promised her co-mother-in-law and best friend that she'd make sure our family felt her presence during the important moments. My grandmother Wilda’s scotcheroos, made every Christmas with my grandmother Kay’s recipe, are just one of her reminders. Each scotcheroo, no matter how quickly it's devoured, brings my grandmother Kay back into our lives.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of light Kero corn syrup
- 1 cup of creamy peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons of stick butter or margarine
- 6 cups of Rice Krispies
- 1 cup of butterscotch chips
- 1 cup of chocolate chips
- Butter for the pan
Instructions
You’ll need a deep baking dish, a large heat safe mixing bowl or pot and a small saucepan.
- Butter your baking dish, you’ll need this ready as soon as your Rice Krispies batter is complete.
- Pour the sugar and corn syrup in to the large pot and mix together on medium to high heat. Cook until the mixture begins to boil, approximately 5 minutes.
- Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the peanut butter and butter or margarine. Once combined, add in the Rice Krispies. Mix together thoroughly until fully incorporated into a batter.
- Pour the batter into the buttered baking dish. Cover the pan with a piece of tin foil and press the mixture flat until it evenly fills the pan.
- Add the chocolate chips and butterscotch chips to the saucepan. Heat on low heat until the chips are completely melted — about five minutes. Stir continually and make sure the chocolate sauce doesn’t burn or boil.
- Pour the chocolate sauce over the batter and smooth with a spatula.
- Set in the fridge and let the chocolate cool.
- When chocolate has hardened, cut the scotcheroos into bars. You’ll need a strong knife as the bars will initially be stiff.
-Meg Britton-Mehlisch
Cranberry Sauce
My husband is, and always will be, the "cook in the family."
Before we met, I hadn't had cranberry sauce without the circular impressions from the Oceanspray can. I used to argue that making cranberry sauce from scratch wasn't worth the time, but his cranberry contributions to my family's Christmas table eventually made me a convert.
My husband's love of cooking is teaching me some new words, such as star anise, which you'll find in his cranberry recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- 1/4 cup of pecans
- 2/3 cups sugar (fine)
- 2 star anise
- 4 green cardamom pods
- 1 teaspoon light corn syrup
- 1 dash of Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 orange (zest and juice)
Instructions:
- Spread sugar evenly in the bottom of a large sauce pan over medium heat.
- Add star anise to the pan.
- Lightly crush the cardamom pods with the side of a knife and add to the pan.
- Mix together 1 tablespoon of water and 1 teaspoon of corn syrup in a separate cup to form a slurry.
- Turn up the heat to medium high and whisk in the water and corn syrup mixture to create a smoother caramel sauce.
- Continue whisking until the mixture turns a pale brown color.
- Stir mixture frequently to prevent burning. Once golden brown, add in the fresh cranberries and pecans.
- Sprinkle in a pinch of salt and pepper and remove from heat once the cranberries begin to pop.
- Add the orange zest and juice. Stir quickly to deglaze the pan and remove any bits stuck to the pan.
- Remove star anise and cardamom pods.
- Transfer to your serving dish, cover and chill for at least two hours and up to two days.
— Christine Schuster