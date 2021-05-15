In the predawn hours of June 7, 2020, city employees in Bristol, England fished a strange catch out of the harbor. Lassoed by the feet and hoisted head down from the murky waters, engineers and divers collaborated to crane out the larger-than-life, bronze statue of James Colston (1636-1721), an erstwhile British sea merchant and philanthropist.
Days earlier, protestors toppled and vandalized Colston’s image, then shoved it kerplunk into the harbor. The despoilers’ rationale? Colston was a key player in the Atlantic slave trade. Bristol City Council’s rationale for retrieving the statue? Leaving a massive chunk of bronze on the floor of a working harbor seemed imprudent.
What seemed prudent to some petitioners from the nearby town of Kettering was to match the toppling of Colston’s statue in Bristol with the erection of a statue honoring William Knibb (1803-1845) in Kettering. Perhaps the veneration of Knibb would counterbalance the infamy of Colston. Indeed it would. In 1824, Knibb and his new bride, Mary, left their home in Kettering to set sail from Bristol’s harbor for Jamaica. Knibb’s older brother, Thomas, served in Jamaica as a missionary school master, but died of fever at age 24. William determined to replace Thomas, realizing tropical disease would likely claim his life also.
Settling in Kingston, Knibb became schoolmaster of the Baptist mission school, attended by many slave children. On Sundays Knibb was frequently invited to preach to churches beyond Kingston. He found a warm, enthusiastic response especially among plantation slaves.
Knibb’s relationship with the white population stood in stark contrast. In a letter addressed to a Mr. Nicols in 1825, Knibb wrote: “I have now reached the land of sin, disease and death ... The poor, oppressed, benighted and despised sons of Africa form a pleasing contrast to the debauched white population.” By “white population,” Knibb meant plantation owners and the pro-slavery press who vehemently and treacherously protected their positions by opposing missionary outreach to slaves. Soon, their view of Knibb fell as low as his view of them.
Knibb’s view of slavery was incisive. To his mother he wrote: “The cursed blast of slavery, has, like a pestilence, withered almost every moral bloom. I know not how any person can feel a union with such a monster, such a child of hell ... I feel a burning hatred against it, and look upon it as one of the most odious monsters that ever disgraced the earth ... When contemplating the withering scene my heart sickens, and I feel ashamed that I belong to a race that can indulge in such atrocities.”
Knibb frequently ministered to a congregation of slaves at Falmouth, endearing himself to them. When their missionary pastor died of fever, missionary Thomas Burchell submitted Knibb’s name to the congregation as a potential replacement. Burchell reported on the meeting of 400-500 slaves: “I proposed Mr. Knibb, and requested a show of hands. I never saw such a scene. The whole church, to an individual simultaneously rose and held up both hands, and then burst into tears! My feelings were overcome, and I wept with them.”
In 1831 a slave revolt roiled Jamaica. Knibb was imprisoned and tortured for his role in the uprising. In fact, Knibb’s mission agency forbid any discussion of emancipation with slaves. The focus must remain on proclaiming Christ. Knibb honored that policy. Relating to slaves as his brothers and sisters in Christ was sufficiently revolutionary.
In the mayhem, authorities burned church buildings, including Knibb’s at Falmouth. Three Plantation owners conspired to assassinate him in prison. The press sent slanderous reports to England, soliciting his deportation. But in course of time William was freed and dispatched to England by a delegation of Jamaican Baptists with a mandate to advocate for abolition. Knibb traversed England and testified before Parliament, revealing to tens of thousands the plight of Jamaican slaves. To his great joy, Parliament ended colonial slavery effective Aug. 1, 1843.
Knibb returned to Falmouth months later. As his ship docked at Port Maria, freed slaves ran alongshore to the pier and carried him in their arms with what Mary described as “tumultuous rejoicings” — singing, dancing, and weeping for joy. Knibb viewed the ruins of his church building which the congregation later rebuilt, swelling in attendance to nearly 2,000 members and starting six new churches.
Although the press continued its relentless attacks against Knibb, the tide had turned. Shifting his attention from 1838-1845 to shepherding former slaves, he and 20 other missionaries baptized 22,000 souls upon their profession of faith in Christ. Amidst intense ministry duties, Knibb contracted typhoid fever, then yellow fever. His funeral at Falmouth was attended by 8,000 mourners.
On the 150th anniversary of slavery’s abolition in the British colonies, William Knibb was posthumously awarded the Jamaican Order of Merit, the first white male to receive Jamaica’s highest civil honor. In my estimation, a statuary replacement of Colston with Knibb is a smashing idea.