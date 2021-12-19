Senior Zach Tracy and sophomore Matt Randolph found the medal for the Scott West wrestling team at one of the toughest tournaments in the state.
Randolph finished second at 126 pounds, while Tracy was fifth at 132 at the annual Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 17-18, which features many of the state’s top wrestlers from all three classes.
Randolph is ranked No. 2 in the state at 126, while Tracy is No. 2 at 132. They are the only two Panthers ranked.
Scott West ended up 30th in the team standings at the tourney with 55 points. St. Michael-Albertville, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, won the title with 199.5 points.
Kasson Mantorville, ranked No. 2 in Class 2, was second (177.5), while Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, finished third (172.5).
Tracy finished with a 5-2 record in the tourney. He won his first two matches to get to the semifinals, before falling 6-1 to Cael Robb of Owatonna, ranked No. 4 at 138 pounds in Class 3A.
Tracy followed with two wins in the wrestlebacks. He lost 5-2 to Eli Paulson of Anoka (No. 3 at 132 in Class 3A) in the consolation semifinals, before earning a 9-4 win over Connor Smith of Kaukauna, Wisconsin in the fifth-place match.
Tracy reached 100 career wins in the Panthers’ 42-29 dual loss to No. 10 New Prague Dec. 11. The Trojans are a top Section 2AA foe for Scott West.
Meanwhile, Randolph won his first four matches in the Christmas tourney to reach the championship, before losing by technical fall (26-11) to Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville. Robideau is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A at 126 pounds.
Randolph knocked off two Class 3A ranked wrestlers on his road to the finals. He beat Tyler Lauderbach of Apple Valley (No. 7, 12) by an 8-0 margin in the second round and edged AJ Smith of Shakopee (No. 5, 126) by a 4-2 decision in the semifinals.
Senior Ashton Holbrook finished 2-2 for Scott West at 170 pounds, but fell short of the medal round.
Panthers who picked up one win in the tourney included sophomore Caleb Tracy at 113 pounds, sophomore Leo Siekmann at 160, ninth-grader Tristan Holbrook at 182, junior Hunter Lilleskov at 220 and sophomore Carson Schoenbauer at heavyweight.
The Panthers went into the Christmas tournament sweeping a triangular competition Dec. 14 with wins over host Mankato West (51-16) and Eden Prairie (54-6).
Getting pins for Scott West versus Mankato West were Caleb Tracy (113), eighth-grader Mason Breeggemann (120), Randolph (126), Schoenbauer (heavyweight), Tristan Holbrook (182) and Siekmann (160).
Seventh-grader Luke Schultz earned a 3-0 decision at 106 pounds for the Panthers, while Zach Tracy (132) and sophomore Ethan Dvorak both had wins by forfeit.
Against Eden Prairie, pins for the Panthers went to eighth-grader Isaac Williams (126), Randolph (132), Zach Tracy (138), ninth-grader Daniel Callahan (160), Ashton Holbrook (182), Tristan Holbrook (195) and Lilleskov (220).
Junior Brian Dvorak earned a 7-2 decision at 152 pounds for Scott West, while Siekmann won 7-2 at 170. Ethan Dvorak had a forfeit victory at 145.
The Panthers will take a 3-3 duals record into the New Year.