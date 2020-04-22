Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in accordance with governmental directives and public health officials’ guidance, the 2020 Minneapolis Athena Awards annual luncheon scheduled for Friday, May 8 has been canceled. This was the 48th Annual Athena Award Luncheon.
The Athena Committee is recognizing, honoring, and celebrating these amazing female high school senior student-athletes with a plaque and a memory book which will feature all 55 honoree and a description of their accomplishments.
The Athena Award is awarded to the “outstanding senior female athlete” in each school. The award is based on excellence in individual sports or for participation and accomplishments in team sports.
Jordan's Madi Kes and Shakopee's Ali Styba were named the Athena Award winners for their respective schools.