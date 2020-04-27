American author and humorist Mark Twain is credited with saying golf is a good walk spoiled.
Avid Minnesota golf enthusiasts will certainly take that during this coronavirus pandemic for a chance to get outdoors and hit the links. Courses around the state are now open.
Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order April 17 to expand allowable outdoor recreational activities under the current shelter-in-place guidelines.
“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a news release. "This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”
The Wilds Golf Course in Prior Lake is taking tee times, as are the Legends Club, The Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan, Stonebrooke in Shakopee and Three Rivers Park District courses, including Clearly Lake and Baker National.
However, there are stricter guidelines for use of the links. According to the Minnesota Golf Association, they include:
- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet, so tee times should be staggered.
- Minimize face-to-face employee and customer interaction.
- Do not allow the public access to indoor facilities except for bathrooms facilities.
- Remove objects that could be frequently touched, such as golf ball washers, rakes and water coolers.
- Leave the flag stick in golf holes at all times to reduce touching inside of the cup.
- Avoid touching other customers' items such as golf clubs.
- Single rider carts only, and carts must be cleaned and sanitized before and after each use.
According to the MGA, golf provides "more than $2 billion in economic output in Minnesota, pays more than $200 million in taxes and employs roughly 25,000 people."
In 2016, Minnesota golf facilities hosted charitable events that generated $64 million in net proceeds and in-kind contributions for beneficiary organizations.
That same year, Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska hosted the Ryder Cup Championships. The event drew 295,000 fans and generated $47.7 million in visitor spending to the state.
Hazeltine was the host for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last summer, while the Chaska Town Course is the home for the United States Golf Association Junior Amateur Championships July 20-25. That event is still on, as is the MGA Women's Match Play Championship June 16-19 at The Wilds.
More information on the MGA, including local tournament play, is available at mngolf.org. Go to usga.org for informational on national tournaments, as well as the U.S. Junior Amateur.
The USGA already moved the 120th U.S. Open in June to September, which will be played at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. The 75th U.S. Women's Open was also pushed back, and will be played next December at Champions Golf Club in Houston.