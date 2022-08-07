Scott Hollingsworth

Scott Hollingsworth tossed seven shutout innings to lead Jordan to a 13-0 win over Morristown Aug. 6 in the Region 6C playoffs.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Jordan Brewers continued their playoff dominance Aug. 6.

Scott Hollingsworth tossed a seven-inning shutout to lead the top-seeded Brewers to a 13-0 win over Morristown Region 6C play. The victory moved Jordan a win a way from making the Class C state field.

