The Jordan Brewers continued their playoff dominance Aug. 6.
Scott Hollingsworth tossed a seven-inning shutout to lead the top-seeded Brewers to a 13-0 win over Morristown Region 6C play. The victory moved Jordan a win a way from making the Class C state field.
The Brewers would earn the berth with one more win either in the semifinals or the third-place game. Three teams from the region make the 64-team state field.
This year’s tournament will be held in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville with first-round action starting Aug. 19. Last summer, the Brewers lost in the second round at state.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. The team also won in 1986, as well as capturing Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
The other teams to get the semifinals with Jordan included Belle Plaine, St. Peter and Gaylord. Semifinal was rained out Aug. 7 and moved to Aug. 9.
Jordan won its first three playoff games, the River Valley League West tournament, by a combined margin of 51-3, including a 25-3 victory over Gaylord in the title game. That sent Jordan to the eight-team Region 6C tourney.
In the win over Morristown, Jordan scored six runs in the first inning and led 10-0 through four complete. Hollingsworth allowed just one hit, while striking out six.
Joe Lucas led the Brewers at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Hollingworth also had a hit and drove in two runs, while Alex Beckman finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Steve Beckman went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Brewers, while Jonathan Draheim finished 2 for 2 with four runs scored.
Dylan Peterson scored a pair of runs for Jordan, while Nate Beckman was 1 for 2 with a run scored and Devyn Ullbarri was 1 for 3 scoring twice.