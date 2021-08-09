An early 2-0 deficit didn't seem to bother the Jordan Brewers too much Aug. 8.
Top-seeded Jordan had too much offense for sixth-seeded Waseca in the Region 6A semifinals, banging out 15 hits en route to a 10-2 home win.
The victory secured the Brewers a spot in the Class C state tournament, which starts Aug. 19 and will be held in Chaska, Waconia and Hamburg.
Jordan won its fourth-ever state title back in 2019 and had 22-win season last summer, but lost in the third round of state play to Fairmont.
Jordan also won a Class C state title in 1986 and were Class B champions in 1994 and 2004.
The Brewers will take on second-seeded Waterville in the Region 6C title game Aug. 14 in Arlington at 7 p.m. The winner will the No. 1 seed at state from the region. Three of the 16 Regions 6C teams make the field.
Jordan earned a 14-0 home win over 10th-seeded LeSueur in the quarterfinals Aug. 7. Scott Hollingsworth tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out eight.
The Brewers supplied Hollingsworth with four runs in the first inning and three more runs in both the third and fourth frames en route to the easy victory.
Kyle Hvidsten and Jonathan Draheim led the way at the plate for Jordan. Hvidsten finished 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs, while Draheim was 2 for 4 with a double and four runs knocked in.
Steve Beckman also doubled and scored a pair of runs for the Brewers. Joe Lucas was 1 for 3 with three runs scored, while Hollingsworth, Dylan Peterson, Nate Beckman, JT McDermid and Greg Quist each had RBIs.
Alex Beckman finished 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
Against Waseca, the Brewers took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the fourth inning and broke the game open with a five-run seventh to go up 10-2.
Nate Beckman went eight innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts. Jacob Allen pitched a scoreless ninth one strikeout.
Lucas led the way at the plate, finishing 3 or 4 with a double and two RBIs. Hollingsworth doubled twice and scored a run, while Draheim finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Hvidsten finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Nate Beckman was 2 for 3 with a double and a run knocked in.
Quist also drove in a run going 2 for 4, while Alex Beckman was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Go to mnbaseball.org for more information on the Class C state tournament.