Barracuda Aquatics Club (BAC) is hosting a swim school at the Shakopee West Junior High School pool.
The BAC has been a part of the Shakopee community since 1993 and has earned the reputation of a kids first competitive swim program.
BAC coaches and instructors have over 100 years of combined competitive swimming experience.
At the CUDA Swim School, they conduct learn to swim lessons all the way through to competitive swim evaluations for our spring/summer season that starts in April.
No more than 4 swimmers in a class for ages 5 andup. All kids will go home with CUDA merchandise.
The six-class session from runs from March 17 to 28 on Tuesdays, Thursdays (6:30 to 7:10) and Saturdays (11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.)
The cost is $100 per swimmer.
For more information or to register for the swim school contact Paula Lee at (952) 881-0814 or swimlaughgrow@yahoo.com or visit the web site www.baccudas.org/cuda-swim-school.