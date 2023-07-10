Nate Beckman did it all for the Jordan Brewers July 9.
On the mound, Beckman pitched all 10 innings, striking out seven in the team’s 2-1 home win over Waterville. He also went 4 for 4 at the plate, driving in the winning run with a one-out single to left to plate Devyn Ulibarri.
The Brewers (18-2 overall) went into the game off a 5-3 home loss to Bird Island the day before, and an 8-3 victory versus Dodge County July 6.
Jordan looks to be the No. 1 seed in Region 6C where it hopes to defend its title and get back to state. In 2019, the Brewers won their second-ever Class C state title.
The regular season ends for Jordan July 25 at New Prague. Playoff brackets can be found at mnbaseball.org when they become available.
In beating Waterville, Beckman also scored a run, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth when he came home on Dylan Peterson’s RBI double.
Waterville got that run back in the top of the seventh. Beckman allowed just five hits in the win, all singles, and didn’t walk a batter, but hit one.
Jordan had seven hits with Jonathan Draheim finishing 2 for 3 with a double.
In the loss to Bird Island, Jordan also went extra innings. The Brewers tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on Scott Hollingsworth’s sacrifice fly to center that scored Beckman.
However, Bird Island answered with a pair of runs in the top of the 10th. Jordan had the tying run on second with one out in the bottom of the frame, but a strikeout and a ground out ended the game.
Jacob Allen took the loss, allowing one run in one inning of work with one strikeout. Thomas Thompson started for Jordan went nine innings, allowing one earned run while fanning 11.
Joe Lucas finished 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Brewers, while Steve Beckman also had an RBI. Peterson finished 2 for 4, while Draheim was 1 for 2.
In the win Dodge County, Lucas led the way for Jordan. He finished 2 for 3 with a home run, double and four RBIs.
The Brewers scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control of the game. Steve Beckman went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Draheim and Ulibarri both drove in runs.
Alex Beckman finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Koch and Michael Vohnoutka each went 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Hollingsworth pitched six innings for the win, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out 11. Allen allowed one unearned run in one relief inning.
This year’s Class C state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4.
The Nisswa Lightning are the defending champs. Jordan has gone 1-1 at state the last two seasons.