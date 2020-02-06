Signing Day at Jordan

Thirteen Jordan student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play their respective sport in college. Pictured front from left: Selena Dalton, St. Kate's, softball; Amelia Ehrp, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, basketball; Emily Henderson, St. Mary's University, tennis; Elizabeth Horton, Gustavus Adolphus College, volleyball; Arianna Kraus, College of St. Scholastica, tennis; Madi Kes, Gustavus Adolphus College, volleyball; Back row: Macauley Bartells, Minnesota State University, Moorhead, football; Thomas Dietel, Concordia University, St. Paul, track and field; Jack Barnett, University of Wisconsin-Superior, baseball; Luke Houdek, University of Minnesota-Duluth, football; Symon Keiser, North Dakota State University, track/CC; Ryan Samuelson, Minnesota State University, Mankato, football; Bryce Sievers, Concordia University, St. Paul, football.

13 Jordan student-athletes made there college choices official on Wednesday afternoon at the Jordan High School gym.

Those 13 Jordan student-athletes (a school record) signed their National Letter of Intents to participate in college athletics.

Those 13 student-athletes and which school and sport they will play:

  • Jack Barnett - University of Wisconsin-Superior - Baseball
  • Macauley Bartells - Minnesota State University, Moorhead - Football
  • Thomas Dietel - Concordia University, St. Paul - Track and Field
  • Amelia Ehrp - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire - Basketball
  • Emily Henderson - Saint Mary's University of Minnesota - Tennis
  • Elizabeth Horton - Gustavus Adolphus College - Volleyball
  • Luke Houdek - University of Minnesota-Duluth - Football
  • Symon Keiser - North Dakota State University - Track/CC
  • Madi Kes - Gustavus Adolphus College - Volleyball
  • Ryan Samuelson - Minnesota State University, Mankato - Football
  • Bryce Sievers - Concordia University, St. Paul - Football
  • Selena Dalton - St. Kate's - Softball
  • Arianna Kraus - College of St. Scholastica - Tennis

