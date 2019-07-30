The Beckman family and the Jordan Brewers opened up the Region 6C playoffs in fine fashion.
With the help of the Beckman's - Alex, Nate and Steven - the Brewers defeated Fairfax 13-3 on Monday night at the Mini-Met to advance to the quarterfinals of the Region 6C tournament.
Nate Beckman pitched five scoreless innings and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Alex hit a three-run home run and Steven went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Heck, even their dad, Ron Beckman, pitched in as he was working the concession at the beginning of the game.
With that win against Fairfax, Jordan will now play Henderson on Saturday at the Mini-Met at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. The Brewers defeated Henderson twice this season - 7-0 and 15-0.
Win or lose that game, Jordan will play on Sunday night in the semifinals or an elimination game at 6 p.m. at the Mini-Met.
The Region 6C playoffs will continue at the Mini-Met on Saturday, Aug. 10 with the championship and third place games starting at 11 a.m.
The top three finishers in Region 6C will qualify for the Class C state tournament, which will be held on three consecutive weekends in August and September starting Aug. 16-18 and ending Labor Day weekend in Maple Lake, Delano and Dassel.
In the game against Fairfax, Nate Beckman started the show off by striking out four of the first six Fairfax batters.
Alex Beckman took over after that as he hit a two out, three-run home run in the second inning to give the Brewers a 4-0 lead. That is Beckman's second home run in as many games. He had one career home run as of last week, now he has three.
Nate Beckman continued to roll on the mound as he pitched five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits while striking out nine.
Jordan scored in every inning after the first inning.
In the third inning they scored two runs on an RBI single by Nate Beckman and an error by Fairfax.
The Brewers just kept adding on as they scored twice in the fourth, once in the fifth, and twice in both the sixth and seventh innings to but the score at 13-3 and end the game after seven innings.