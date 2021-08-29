The Jordan Brewers' bats were silenced in the Class C state tournament Aug. 28 at Chaska Athletic Park.
Maple Lake pitchers Ben Reilley and Eric Newman combined on a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Brewers in the second round. Reilley and Newman combined to strike out 12.
Jordan had a bye in the first round, while Maple Lake earned a 4-0 win over Milroy.
The Brewers finished the season with a 28-11 record. Last year, Jordan won 23 games but lost in the third round of state to Fairmont.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. It also won 1986, and won Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
Maple Lake scored both of its runs against the Brewers in the sixth inning. Nate Beckman took the loss for Jordan, working eight innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out seven.
Joe Lucas pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Brewers.
All three of Jordan's hits were singles from Beckman, Scott Hollingsworth and Jonathan Draheim.
The Brewers had a chance to score some runs in the seventh inning. Hollingsworth singled to open the frame. Draheim and Steve Beckman both walked to load the bases, but the inning ended on a strikeout.
Jordan also had two runners on in the sixth inning, but they were left stranded as well.
Draheim led off the third inning with a single, but he was left stranded at second base. Nate Beckman led off the fifth inning with a single, but a double play ended that frame.
Go to mnbaseball.org for more information on the Class C state tournament.