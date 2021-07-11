Jordan Brewers

The Jordan Brewers went 3-0 to win their own Coors Light Classic, beating Sartell 8-6 in the title game July 11 at the Mini Met.

 Twitter photo by @jordanbrewers

The Jordan Brewers rallied for the title at their own Coors Light Classic.

The Brewers went 3-0 at the Mini Met, including an 8-6 come-from-behind win over Sartell in the title game July 11. Kyle Hvidsten finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Greq Quist smacked a solo homer to lead the way.

Jordan won 6-0 over Fairmont in the semifinals July 10 and was a 6-5 winner over Wanamingo in the first round July 8. All three games were seven-inning contests.

Scott Hollingsworth was named the tournament's most valuable player. He tossed a complete game striking out 12 in the win over Fairmont and went 4 for 8 with a double and two RBIs at the plate in the three wins.

Jordan (16-8 overall) will end the regular season July 27 at Delano with the Region 6C playoffs beginning the next week.

The Brewers won the Class C state title in 2019 and went 22-5-1 last year losing to Fairmont in the third round of state play.

In beating Sartell, Jordan scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 6-4 deficit. Joe Lucas pitched a one-two-three seventh inning for the save.

Steve Beckman got the rally in the seventh started with a one-out single. Alex Beckman followed with a hit. An error, a Hvidsten single and another error followed, which allowed the four unearned runs to score.

Dylan Peterson finished 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Brewers. Steve Beckman and Alex Beckman each finished 2 for 3.

Jacob Allen started for the Brewers and worked six innings, allowing six runs (four earned) with one strikeout.

Against Fairmont, Alex Beckman finished 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Brewers. Peterson was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Lucas drove in a run going 2 for 4.

In the win over Wanamingo, Jordan overcame an early 3-0 deficit taking a 6-3 lead after five innings. The Jacks scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and had the tying run on second with two outs. 

But Nate Beckman got a strikeout to end the game. He tossed a complete game for the Brewers, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, while striking out eight.

Hollingsworth doubled and drove in a run for Jordan, finishing 2 for 3. Steve Beckman and Nate Beckman each had two hits and an RBI.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events