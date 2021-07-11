The Jordan Brewers rallied for the title at their own Coors Light Classic.
The Brewers went 3-0 at the Mini Met, including an 8-6 come-from-behind win over Sartell in the title game July 11. Kyle Hvidsten finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Greq Quist smacked a solo homer to lead the way.
Jordan won 6-0 over Fairmont in the semifinals July 10 and was a 6-5 winner over Wanamingo in the first round July 8. All three games were seven-inning contests.
Scott Hollingsworth was named the tournament's most valuable player. He tossed a complete game striking out 12 in the win over Fairmont and went 4 for 8 with a double and two RBIs at the plate in the three wins.
Jordan (16-8 overall) will end the regular season July 27 at Delano with the Region 6C playoffs beginning the next week.
The Brewers won the Class C state title in 2019 and went 22-5-1 last year losing to Fairmont in the third round of state play.
In beating Sartell, Jordan scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 6-4 deficit. Joe Lucas pitched a one-two-three seventh inning for the save.
Steve Beckman got the rally in the seventh started with a one-out single. Alex Beckman followed with a hit. An error, a Hvidsten single and another error followed, which allowed the four unearned runs to score.
Dylan Peterson finished 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Brewers. Steve Beckman and Alex Beckman each finished 2 for 3.
Jacob Allen started for the Brewers and worked six innings, allowing six runs (four earned) with one strikeout.
Against Fairmont, Alex Beckman finished 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Brewers. Peterson was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while Lucas drove in a run going 2 for 4.
In the win over Wanamingo, Jordan overcame an early 3-0 deficit taking a 6-3 lead after five innings. The Jacks scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and had the tying run on second with two outs.
But Nate Beckman got a strikeout to end the game. He tossed a complete game for the Brewers, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, while striking out eight.
Hollingsworth doubled and drove in a run for Jordan, finishing 2 for 3. Steve Beckman and Nate Beckman each had two hits and an RBI.